Pagelle Ghana-Uruguay 0-2: voti e tabellino Mondiali Qatar 2022
Pagelle Ghana-Uruguay 0-2: voti e tabellino del match valevole per l’ultima sfida del girone H del Mondiale Qatar 2022.
Ghana (4-2-3-1): Ati-Zigi 6; Seidu 6, Amartey 5.5, Baba 6, Salisu 6; Partey 5.5, Abdul Samed 6 (72′ Kyereh 6); Kudus 6.5, A. Ayew 5 (46′ Bukari), J. Ayew 5 (46′ Sulemana 6); Williams 6 (72′ Semenyo 6.5). ALL: Addo 6
Uruguay (4-4-2): Rochet 6.5, Varela 6, Gimenez 6.5, Coates 6, Olivera 6, Pellistri 6 (66′ de la Cruz 6), Bentancur 5 (34′ Vecino 5.5), Valverde 6.5, Arrascaeta 8, Nunez 6.5, Suarez 7 (66′ Cavani). ALL: Alonso 6
ARBITRO: Siebert 5.5
RETI: 26′, 31′ Arrascaeta
NOTE: Pomeriggio sereno, terreno di gioco in buone condizioni.
Ammoniti: Nunez
Angoli: 5-2
Recupero: 8′ 1T – 8′ 2T