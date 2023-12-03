FA Cup 2023/24, tempo di big match al terzo turno: in programma Arsenal-Liverpool
Sono stati sorteggiati i terzi turni della prossima FA CUP, con scontri che già iniziano ad essere molto entusiasmanti ed abbastanza equilibrati. La partita che sicuramente spicca sul calendario è quella che porrà difronte Arsenal e Liverpool che già al terzo turno della coppa si affronteranno e si sfideranno a colpi di gol e di spettacolo. Questi i sorteggi completi.
1 Luton Town v Bolton Wanderers
2 Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham or Yeovil Town
3 Arsenal v Liverpool
4 Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion
5 Norwich City v Crewe Alexandra or Bristol Rovers
6 West Ham United v Bristol City
7 Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
8 Fulham v Rotherham United
9 West Bromwich Albion v Aldershot Town or Stockport County
10 Southampton v Alfreton Town or Walsall
11 AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate v Ipswich Town
12 Peterborough United v Leeds United
13 Millwall v Leicester City
14 Watford v Chesterfield or Leyton Orient
15 Sunderland v Newcastle United
16 Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City
17 Crystal Palace v Everton
18 Middlesbrough v Aston Villa
19 Nottingham Forest v Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers
20 Wigan Athletic v Manchester United
21 Manchester City v Huddersfield Town
22 Blackburn Rovers v Cambridge United
23 Gillingham v Sheffield United
24 Swansea City v Morecambe
25 Chelsea v Preston North End
26 Queens Park Rangers v Bournemouth
27 Coventry City v Oxford United
28 Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers
29 Plymouth Argyle v Sutton United
30 Maidstone United v Stevenage or Port Vale
31 Newport County or Barnet v Eastleigh or Reading
32 Hull City v Birmingham City