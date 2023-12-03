FA Cup 2023/24, tempo di big match al terzo turno: in programma Arsenal-Liverpool

Sono stati sorteggiati i terzi turni della prossima FA CUP, con scontri che già iniziano ad essere molto entusiasmanti ed abbastanza equilibrati. La partita che sicuramente spicca sul calendario è quella che porrà difronte Arsenal e Liverpool che già al terzo turno della coppa si affronteranno e si sfideranno a colpi di gol e di spettacolo. Questi i sorteggi completi.

1 Luton Town v Bolton Wanderers

2 Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham or Yeovil Town

3 Arsenal v Liverpool

4 Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion

5 Norwich City v Crewe Alexandra or Bristol Rovers

6 West Ham United v Bristol City

7 Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

8 Fulham v Rotherham United

9 West Bromwich Albion v Aldershot Town or Stockport County

10 Southampton v Alfreton Town or Walsall

11 AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate v Ipswich Town

12 Peterborough United v Leeds United

13 Millwall v Leicester City

14 Watford v Chesterfield or Leyton Orient

15 Sunderland v Newcastle United

16 Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City

17 Crystal Palace v Everton

18 Middlesbrough v Aston Villa

19 Nottingham Forest v Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers

20 Wigan Athletic v Manchester United

21 Manchester City v Huddersfield Town

22 Blackburn Rovers v Cambridge United

23 Gillingham v Sheffield United

24 Swansea City v Morecambe

25 Chelsea v Preston North End

26 Queens Park Rangers v Bournemouth

27 Coventry City v Oxford United

28 Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers

29 Plymouth Argyle v Sutton United

30 Maidstone United v Stevenage or Port Vale

31 Newport County or Barnet v Eastleigh or Reading

32 Hull City v Birmingham City