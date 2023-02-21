Pagelle Liverpool-Real Madrid 2-5: voti e tabellino Champions League 2022/23
Vinicius - Foto LiveMedia/Irina R Hipolito/DPPI
Pagelle Liverpool-Real Madrid 2-5: voti e tabellino Champions League 2022/23.
Liverpool: Alisson 4, Alexander-Arnold 5, Gomez 4 (73′ Matip), Van Dijk 4.5, Robertson 6, Fabinho 5.5, Bajcetic,6 Henderson 6.5 (73′ Milner), Nunez 7 (64′ Diogo Jota), Salah 7.5, Gakpo 5.5 (64′ Firmino).
Real Madrid: Courtois 4, Carvajal 6.5, Militao 7.5, Alaba (27′ Nacho Fernandez 6), Benzema 8, Modric 6.5, Camavinga, Valverde 7, Vinicius 9, Rodrygo 5.5 (81′ Ceballos), Rudiger.
ARBITRO: Kovacs
RETI: 4′ Nunez, 14′ Salah, 21′ 36′ Vinicius, 47′ Militao, 55′ 67′ Benzema)
NOTE: Serata serena, terreno di gioco in buone condizioni.
Ammoniti: Vinicius
Angoli: 3-3
Recupero: 3′ 1T – 3′ 2T