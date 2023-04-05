Pagelle Barcellona-Real Madrid 0-4: voti e tabellino Copa del Rey 2022/23
Karim Benzema, Real Madrid - Foto LiveMedia/Alberto Gardin
Pagelle Barcellona-Real Madrid 0-4: voti e tabellino Copa del Rey 2022/23.
BARCELLONA: Ter Stegen 4; Koundé 5, Araujo 6.5, Marcos Alonso 5.5, Balde 6; Kessie 4.5, Busquets 5.5, Sergi Roberto 6; Raphinha, Lewandowski 5, Gavi 6. Allenatore: Xavi 4
REAL MADRID: Courtois 6.5; Carvajal 6.5, Militao 6.5, Alaba 6, Camavinga 6; Valverde 6, Kroos 6.5, Modric 7; Rodrygo 6.5, Benzema 9, Vinicius 7. Allenatore: Ancelotti 7.
ARBITRO: Munuera 6
RETI: 45′ Vinicius, 49′, 58′, 80′ Benzem
NOTE: Serata serena, terreno di gioco in buone condizioni.
Ammoniti: Vinicius, Gavi, Sergi Roberto, Araujo, Torres, Garcia, Carvajal, Alaba, Balde, Militao
Angoli: 3-1
Recupero: 3′ 1T – 3′ 2T