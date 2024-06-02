UFC 302, Makhachev batte anche Poirier e lancia la sfida: “Voglio la doppia cintura”

Anche Dustin Poirier deve alzare bandiera bianca: Islam Makhachev con una sottomissione vincente nel corso del quinto e ultimo round difende la cintura UFC dei pesi leggeri e allunga a 14 la striscia di vittorie consecutive, salendo a 26-1 di record. Al Prudential Center di Newark, nel New Jersey, un’altra grande dimostrazione di forza da parte del russo, che con il pubblico tutto a favore di Poirier e al termine di una sfida ben controllata all’inizio ma che si stava leggermente per complicare nel suo sviluppo, riesce con una D’Arce choke a sottomettere il 35enne di Lafayette, Louisiana. E lancia la sfida verso la doppia cintura: “È il mio sogno. Voglio lottare per la seconda cintura”, ha detto. “Voglio sentire di nuovo quell’energia perché quando difendi la cintura non è la stessa cosa. Me ne serve una nuova”
GLI HIGHLIGHTS DI MAKHACHEV-POIRIER
UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier Main Card Results
Islam Makhachev defeats Dustin Poirier by Submission (D’arce choke) at 2:42 of Round 5
Sean Strickland (46-49, 50-45) defeats Paulo Costa (49-46) by Split Decision
Kevin Holland defeats Michal Oleksiejczuk by Technical Submission (armbar) at 1:34 of Round 1
Niko Price (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Alex Morono by Unanimous Decision
Randy Brown (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos by Unanimous Decision
Roman Kopylov (29-28, 30-27) defeats Cesar Almeida (29-28) by Split Decision
Jailton Almeida defeats Alexandr Romanov by Submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:27 of Round 1
Grant Dawson (29-28, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Joe Solecki by Unanimous Decision
Jake Matthews (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) defeats Philip Rowe by Unanimous Decision
Bassil Hafez (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) defeats Mickey Gall by Unanimous Decision
Ailin Perez (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Joselyne Edwards by Unanimous Decision
Andre Lima (30-27, 30-27) defeats Mitch Raposo (29-28) by Split Decision