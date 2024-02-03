Tabellone Atp Marsiglia 2024: Hurkacz prima testa di serie, presente Lorenzo Musetti

Il tabellone principale dell’ATP 250 di Marsiglia 2024, in programma nella città transalpina dal 5 all’11 febbraio. Il primo favorito del seeding è Hubert Hurkacz, in un draw decisamente di buon livello per essere di categoria ‘250. Tra le prime quattro teste di serie anche Grigor Dimitrov, Karen Khachanov e Ugo Humbert, quest’ultimo uno dei tanti francesi a caccia di un buon risultato. Tra i nostri c’è Lorenzo Musetti, che sfiderà Marozsan all’esordio.

COPERTURA TV

MONTEPREMI

TABELLONE ATP MARSIGLIA 2024

PRIMO TURNO

(1) Hurkacz bye

(WC) Bonzi vs Shevchenko

Machac vs Murray

Marozsan vs (6) Musetti

(4) Humbert bye

(WC) Shapovalov vs (Q)

Ruusuvuori vs Van Assche

Barrere vs (5) Davidovich Fokina

(7) Auger-Aliassime vs (WC) Halys

Zhang vs Muller

Bautista Agut vs Gasquet

(3) Khachanov bye

(8) Lehecka vs (Q)

Rinderknech vs (Q)

Korda vs (Q)

(2) Dimitrov bye