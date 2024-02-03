Tabellone Atp Marsiglia 2024: Hurkacz prima testa di serie, presente Lorenzo Musetti
Il tabellone principale dell’ATP 250 di Marsiglia 2024, in programma nella città transalpina dal 5 all’11 febbraio. Il primo favorito del seeding è Hubert Hurkacz, in un draw decisamente di buon livello per essere di categoria ‘250. Tra le prime quattro teste di serie anche Grigor Dimitrov, Karen Khachanov e Ugo Humbert, quest’ultimo uno dei tanti francesi a caccia di un buon risultato. Tra i nostri c’è Lorenzo Musetti, che sfiderà Marozsan all’esordio.
TABELLONE ATP MARSIGLIA 2024
PRIMO TURNO
(1) Hurkacz bye
(WC) Bonzi vs Shevchenko
Machac vs Murray
Marozsan vs (6) Musetti
(4) Humbert bye
(WC) Shapovalov vs (Q)
Ruusuvuori vs Van Assche
Barrere vs (5) Davidovich Fokina
(7) Auger-Aliassime vs (WC) Halys
Zhang vs Muller
Bautista Agut vs Gasquet
(3) Khachanov bye
(8) Lehecka vs (Q)
Rinderknech vs (Q)
Korda vs (Q)
(2) Dimitrov bye