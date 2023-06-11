menu
Roland Garros 2023, Nadal elogia Djokovic: “Tu ce l’hai fatta, congratulazioni!”

Rafael Nadal Rafael Nadal - Foto Ray Giubilo

“Molte congratulazioni per questo incredibile risultato Novak: 23 è un numero a cui solo pochi anni fa era impossibile pensare, e tu ce l’hai fatta! Divertiti con la tua famiglia e il tuo team!”. Con queste parole, Rafael Nadal si congratula con Novak Djokovic per aver conquistato il nuovo record di 23 titoli del Grande Slam.

