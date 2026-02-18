Sport in tv oggi (18 febbraio): Champions League, Serie A, Inter in campo, Sinner a Doha e test F1 in Bahrain

Il calendario completo degli eventi sportivi di mercoledì 18 febbraio 2026 con orari, programma dettagliato e dirette tv e streaming: Champions League, Serie A, tennis, F1, volley, basket e ciclismo.
Mercoledì 18 febbraio ricchissimo di appuntamenti tra calcio, tennis, volley, basket, motori e sport invernali. Riflettori puntati sulla Champions League con l’Inter impegnata in Norvegia, ma anche su Milan-Como in Serie A, sui test di Formula 1 in Bahrain e sugli ottavi di finale nei tornei ATP e WTA. Di seguito il calendario completo con tutti gli orari e la programmazione tv e streaming.
Segui le nostre dirette e i nostri contenuti su Sportface Tv. Per scaricare gratuitamente l’app di Sportface TV, puoi accedere al Play Store per Android e scaricare l’app Sportface. Se hai un dispositivo iOS, puoi scaricare l’app dall’App Store. L’app è disponibile anche per l’uso web tv.sportface.it
F1: test in Bahrain
08:00 – Test Sakhir 2026 (sessione diurna)
Diretta tv su Sky Sport F1 (207); streaming su SkyGo e NOW.
13:00 – Test Sakhir 2026 (sessione serale)
Diretta tv su Sky Sport F1 (207); streaming su SkyGo e NOW.
Tennis: WTA Dubai, ATP Doha, Dubai, Delray Beach e Rio
08:00 – WTA Dubai 2026, ottavi di finale
Diretta tv su SuperTennis HD, Sky Sport Tennis (203), Sky Sport Mix (211) fino alle 20.30; streaming su supertennis.tv, SuperTennix, SkyGo, NOW.
10:00 – ATP Dubai 2026, ottavi di finale
Diretta tv su SuperTennis HD, Sky Sport Tennis (203); streaming su supertennis.tv, SuperTennix, SkyGo, NOW.
(Errani/Paolini vs Siegemund/Zvonareva 3° match, inizio programma ore 10:00)
11:30 – ATP Doha 2026, ottavi di finale
Diretta tv su Sky Sport Tennis (203), Sky Sport Mix (211) fino alle 20.30; streaming su SkyGo, NOW, Tennis Tv.
(Sinner vs Popyrin 3° match, non prima delle 17:30 italiane)
11:30 – ATP Doha 2026, secondo turno doppio
Diretta tv su Sky Sport Tennis (203), Sky Sport Mix (211) fino alle 20.30; streaming su SkyGo, NOW, Tennis Tv.
(Bolelli/Vavassori vs Arevalo/Pavic 1° match, ore 11:30)
19:00 – ATP Delray Beach 2026, secondo turno
Diretta tv su Sky Sport Tennis (203), Sky Sport Mix (211) fino alle 20.30; streaming su SkyGo, NOW, Tennis Tv.
(Cobolli vs Atmane 1° match, ore 19:00 italiane)
20:30 – ATP Rio de Janeiro 2026, ottavi di finale
Diretta tv su Sky Sport Tennis (203); streaming su SkyGo, NOW, Tennis Tv.
(Passaro vs Tabilo 3° match, ore 20:30 italiane)
Ciclismo: UAE Tour, Andalusia e Algarve
09:30 – UAE Tour 2026, terza tappa
Diretta streaming dalle 12:25 su Eurosport2 HD, Discovery+, DAZN, HBO Max.
12:00 – Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol 2026, prima tappa
Diretta streaming dalle 14:05 su Eurosport2 HD, Discovery+, DAZN, HBO Max.
13:05 – Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta 2026, prima tappa
Diretta streaming dalle 16:00 su Eurosport2 HD, Discovery+, DAZN, HBO Max.
Sport invernali: Milano-Cortina 2026
09:00 – Olimpiadi Invernali Milano Cortina 2026
Diretta tv su Rai 2 HD (9.00-13.00, 13.30-20.30, 21.00-23.40) e Rai Sport HD (10.30-14.10, 16.40-19.30, 20.10-23.40); streaming su Rai Play, Discovery+, HBO Max, Eurosport1 (9.00-23.50), Eurosport2 (12.15-15.25, 18.00-23.40), DAZN.
Volley: Champions League, CEV Cup e Challenge Cup
18:00 – Challenge Cup femminile: KNRC vs Vallefoglia
Streaming su Euro Volley Tv.
18:00 – Champions League femminile: Novara vs Scandicci
Diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno (201); streaming su SkyGo, NOW, Euro Volley Tv, DAZN.
18:30 – Champions League maschile: Lube Civitanova vs PGE Projekt Varsavia
Diretta tv su Sky Sport Arena (204); streaming su SkyGo, NOW, Euro Volley Tv, DAZN.
19:30 – Champions League maschile: Berlin Recycling Volleys vs Sir Sicoma Monini Perugia
Diretta tv su Sky Sport Max (206); streaming su SkyGo, NOW, Euro Volley Tv, DAZN.
20:30 – Challenge Cup maschile: Milano vs Norwid Czestochowa
Streaming su Euro Volley Tv.
20:30 – CEV Cup maschile: Piacenza vs Jastrzebeski
Streaming su Euro Volley Tv.
20:30 – Champions League maschile: Trento vs Ziraat Bankkart
Diretta tv su Sky Sport Arena (204); streaming su SkyGo, NOW, Euro Volley Tv, DAZN.
Basket: Coppa Italia ed Eurolega femminile
18:00 – Coppa Italia 2026: Germani Brescia vs APU Old Wild West Udine
Diretta tv su Sky Sport Basket (205); streaming su LBA TV, SkyGo, NOW.
19:30 – Eurolega femminile 2026: Venezia vs Schio
Diretta streaming sul canale YouTube EuroLeague Women.
20:45 – Coppa Italia 2026: EA7 Emporio Armani Milano vs Pallacanestro Trieste
Diretta tv su Sky Sport Basket (205); streaming su LBA TV, SkyGo, NOW.
Calcio: Champions League, Serie A, Serie C, Premier League e Liga
18:45 – Champions League: Qarabag vs Newcastle
Diretta tv su Sky Sport Calcio (202), Sky Sport 251; streaming su SkyGo, NOW.
18:45 – Champions League femminile: Real Madrid vs Paris FC
Diretta streaming su Disney+.
20:00 – Liga: Levante vs Villarreal
Diretta streaming su DAZN.
20:30 – Serie C: Catania vs Trapani
Diretta tv su Sky Sport 254; streaming su SkyGo, NOW.
20:30 – Serie A: Milan vs Como
Diretta tv su DAZN1 (214); streaming su DAZN.
21:00 – Champions League: Bodo/Glimt vs Inter
Diretta streaming su Amazon Prime Video.
21:00 – Champions League: Bruges vs Atletico Madrid
Diretta tv su TV8, Sky Sport Calcio (202), Sky Sport 252; streaming su SkyGo, NOW.
21:00 – Champions League: Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen
Diretta tv su Sky Sport 253; streaming su SkyGo, NOW.
21:00 – Premier League: Wolverhampton vs Arsenal
Diretta tv su Sky Sport 254; streaming su SkyGo, NOW.
21:00 – Champions League femminile: Arsenal vs Leuven
Diretta streaming su Disney+.