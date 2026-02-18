Sportface TVOriginals
Sport in tv oggi (18 febbraio): Champions League, Serie A, Inter in campo, Sinner a Doha e test F1 in Bahrain

Franz Monaco
-
Roma, Primo allenamento per Jannik Sinner, al rientro dopo la squalifica, agli Internazionali di Tennis di Roma
Rome italy 05.05.2025: First training session for Jannik Sinner, back after disqualification, at the 2025 Rome International Tennis Championships.

Il calendario completo degli eventi sportivi di mercoledì 18 febbraio 2026 con orari, programma dettagliato e dirette tv e streaming: Champions League, Serie A, tennis, F1, volley, basket e ciclismo.

Mercoledì 18 febbraio ricchissimo di appuntamenti tra calcio, tennis, volley, basket, motori e sport invernali. Riflettori puntati sulla Champions League con l’Inter impegnata in Norvegia, ma anche su Milan-Como in Serie A, sui test di Formula 1 in Bahrain e sugli ottavi di finale nei tornei ATP e WTA. Di seguito il calendario completo con tutti gli orari e la programmazione tv e streaming.

F1: test in Bahrain

08:00 – Test Sakhir 2026 (sessione diurna)

Diretta tv su Sky Sport F1 (207); streaming su SkyGo e NOW.

13:00 – Test Sakhir 2026 (sessione serale)

Diretta tv su Sky Sport F1 (207); streaming su SkyGo e NOW.

Tennis: WTA Dubai, ATP Doha, Dubai, Delray Beach e Rio

08:00 – WTA Dubai 2026, ottavi di finale

Diretta tv su SuperTennis HD, Sky Sport Tennis (203), Sky Sport Mix (211) fino alle 20.30; streaming su supertennis.tv, SuperTennix, SkyGo, NOW.

10:00 – ATP Dubai 2026, ottavi di finale

Diretta tv su SuperTennis HD, Sky Sport Tennis (203); streaming su supertennis.tv, SuperTennix, SkyGo, NOW.
(Errani/Paolini vs Siegemund/Zvonareva 3° match, inizio programma ore 10:00)

11:30 – ATP Doha 2026, ottavi di finale

Diretta tv su Sky Sport Tennis (203), Sky Sport Mix (211) fino alle 20.30; streaming su SkyGo, NOW, Tennis Tv.
(Sinner vs Popyrin 3° match, non prima delle 17:30 italiane)

11:30 – ATP Doha 2026, secondo turno doppio

Diretta tv su Sky Sport Tennis (203), Sky Sport Mix (211) fino alle 20.30; streaming su SkyGo, NOW, Tennis Tv.
(Bolelli/Vavassori vs Arevalo/Pavic 1° match, ore 11:30)

19:00 – ATP Delray Beach 2026, secondo turno

Diretta tv su Sky Sport Tennis (203), Sky Sport Mix (211) fino alle 20.30; streaming su SkyGo, NOW, Tennis Tv.
(Cobolli vs Atmane 1° match, ore 19:00 italiane)

20:30 – ATP Rio de Janeiro 2026, ottavi di finale

Diretta tv su Sky Sport Tennis (203); streaming su SkyGo, NOW, Tennis Tv.
(Passaro vs Tabilo 3° match, ore 20:30 italiane)

Ciclismo: UAE Tour, Andalusia e Algarve

09:30 – UAE Tour 2026, terza tappa

Diretta streaming dalle 12:25 su Eurosport2 HD, Discovery+, DAZN, HBO Max.

12:00 – Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol 2026, prima tappa

Diretta streaming dalle 14:05 su Eurosport2 HD, Discovery+, DAZN, HBO Max.

13:05 – Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta 2026, prima tappa

Diretta streaming dalle 16:00 su Eurosport2 HD, Discovery+, DAZN, HBO Max.

Sport invernali: Milano-Cortina 2026

09:00 – Olimpiadi Invernali Milano Cortina 2026

Diretta tv su Rai 2 HD (9.00-13.00, 13.30-20.30, 21.00-23.40) e Rai Sport HD (10.30-14.10, 16.40-19.30, 20.10-23.40); streaming su Rai Play, Discovery+, HBO Max, Eurosport1 (9.00-23.50), Eurosport2 (12.15-15.25, 18.00-23.40), DAZN.

Volley: Champions League, CEV Cup e Challenge Cup

18:00 – Challenge Cup femminile: KNRC vs Vallefoglia

Streaming su Euro Volley Tv.

18:00 – Champions League femminile: Novara vs Scandicci

Diretta tv su Sky Sport Uno (201); streaming su SkyGo, NOW, Euro Volley Tv, DAZN.

18:30 – Champions League maschile: Lube Civitanova vs PGE Projekt Varsavia

Diretta tv su Sky Sport Arena (204); streaming su SkyGo, NOW, Euro Volley Tv, DAZN.

19:30 – Champions League maschile: Berlin Recycling Volleys vs Sir Sicoma Monini Perugia

Diretta tv su Sky Sport Max (206); streaming su SkyGo, NOW, Euro Volley Tv, DAZN.

20:30 – Challenge Cup maschile: Milano vs Norwid Czestochowa

Streaming su Euro Volley Tv.

20:30 – CEV Cup maschile: Piacenza vs Jastrzebeski

Streaming su Euro Volley Tv.

20:30 – Champions League maschile: Trento vs Ziraat Bankkart

Diretta tv su Sky Sport Arena (204); streaming su SkyGo, NOW, Euro Volley Tv, DAZN.

Basket: Coppa Italia ed Eurolega femminile

18:00 – Coppa Italia 2026: Germani Brescia vs APU Old Wild West Udine

Diretta tv su Sky Sport Basket (205); streaming su LBA TV, SkyGo, NOW.

19:30 – Eurolega femminile 2026: Venezia vs Schio

Diretta streaming sul canale YouTube EuroLeague Women.

20:45 – Coppa Italia 2026: EA7 Emporio Armani Milano vs Pallacanestro Trieste

Diretta tv su Sky Sport Basket (205); streaming su LBA TV, SkyGo, NOW.

Calcio: Champions League, Serie A, Serie C, Premier League e Liga

18:45 – Champions League: Qarabag vs Newcastle

Diretta tv su Sky Sport Calcio (202), Sky Sport 251; streaming su SkyGo, NOW.

18:45 – Champions League femminile: Real Madrid vs Paris FC

Diretta streaming su Disney+.

20:00 – Liga: Levante vs Villarreal

Diretta streaming su DAZN.

20:30 – Serie C: Catania vs Trapani

Diretta tv su Sky Sport 254; streaming su SkyGo, NOW.

20:30 – Serie A: Milan vs Como

Diretta tv su DAZN1 (214); streaming su DAZN.

21:00 – Champions League: Bodo/Glimt vs Inter

Diretta streaming su Amazon Prime Video.

21:00 – Champions League: Bruges vs Atletico Madrid

Diretta tv su TV8, Sky Sport Calcio (202), Sky Sport 252; streaming su SkyGo, NOW.

21:00 – Champions League: Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen

Diretta tv su Sky Sport 253; streaming su SkyGo, NOW.

21:00 – Premier League: Wolverhampton vs Arsenal

Diretta tv su Sky Sport 254; streaming su SkyGo, NOW.

21:00 – Champions League femminile: Arsenal vs Leuven

Diretta streaming su Disney+.

