Giro del Delfinato 2024, le classifiche generali aggiornate dopo la terza tappa

Le classifiche del Giro del Delfinato 2024 aggiornate dopo la terza tappa, la Celles-sur-Durolle – Les Estables di 181,7 chilometri. Derek Geek si prende la vittoria di tappa e anche la maglia gialla, con Cort Nielsen che ora è secondo. Entra in top-10 Giulio Ciccone, che si prende anche la maglia verde. Ecco tutte le classifiche aggiornate.
CLASSIFICA MAGLIA GIALLA
1. Derek Gee (Israel – Premier Tech) 11h45’20”
2. Magnus Cort Nielsen (Uno X-Mobility) 7h23’02
3. Romain Gregoire (Groupama-FDJ) +0’04”
4. Primoz Roglic (Bora – Hansgrohe) +0’07”
5. Matteo Jorgenson (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +0’09”
6. Lukas Nerurkar (EF Education – EasyPost) +0’09”
7. Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) +0’11”
8. Cléement Champussin (Arkea-B&B Hotels) +0’13”
9. Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) +0’13”
10. Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) +0’13”
CLASSIFICA MAGLIA VERDE
1. Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) 36 punti
2. Lukas Nerurkar (EF Education – EasyPost) 32
3. Magnus Cort Nielsen (Uno X-Mobility) 31
CLASSIFICA MAGLIA A POIS
1. Mathis Le Berre (Arkea-B&B Hotels) 15 punti
2. Remy Rochas (Groupama-FDJ) 8
3. Filippo Conca (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) 6
CLASSIFICA MAGLIA BIANCA
1. Romain Gregoire (Groupama-FDJ) 11h45’24”
2. Matteo Jorgenson (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +0’05”
3. Lukas Nerurkar (EF Education – EasyPost) +0’05”