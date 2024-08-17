Motociclismo

Moto3, GP Austria: griglia di partenza e risultati qualifiche, pole position di Ortola

Di Olivia Carbone - il
Ivan Ortola
Ivan Ortola - Foto Valerio Origo / IPA Sport / IPA

Ivan Ortola conquista la pole position nelle qualifiche di Moto3. La categoria è impegnata – assieme a MotoGP e Moto2 – nel Gran Premio d’Austria, undicesimo round del calendario 2024 in scena a Spielberg. Sull’asfalto del Red Bull Ring è il pilota della MSI a spuntarla sulla concorrenza, con Kelso e Veijer che completano la prima fila. Seconda fila invece per Holgado, Rueda e Alonso. Di seguito, ecco la griglia completa:

  1. Ortola I. (Mt Helmets MSI) 1:40.057
  2. Kelso J. (Boe Motorsports) +0”143
  3. Veijer C. (Husqvarna Intact GP) +0”159
  4. Holgado D. (Red Bull Ktm Tech 3) +0”202
  5. Rueda J. (red bull ktm ajo) +0”230
  6. Alonso D. (Gasgas Aspar Team) +0”281
  7. Bertelle M. (Snipers Team) +0”425
  8. Piqueras A. (Leopard Racing) +0”477
  9. Munoz D. (Boe Motorsports) +0”567
  10. Yamanaka R. (Mt Helmets MSI) +0”621
  11. Zurutuza X. (red bull ktm ajo) +0”724
  12. Fernandez A. (Leopard Racing) +0”730
  13. Suzuki T. (Husqvarna Intact GP) +0”870
  14. Nepa S. (MTA Team) +0”888
  15. Roulstone J. (Red Bull Ktm Tech 3) +0”905
  16. Lunetta L. (SIC58 Squadra Corse) +0”913
  17. Furusato T. (Honda Team Asia) +1”225
  18. Esteban J. (Gasgas Aspar Team) +1”694
  19. Carraro N. (MTA Team) +0”618
  20. Buasri T. (Honda Team Asia) +0”666
  21. Farioli F. (SIC58 Squadra Corse) +0”745
  22. Perez Selfa V. (red bull ktm ajo) +0”814
  23. Rossi R. (CIP Green Power) +0”901
  24. Almansa D. (Snipers Team) +1”210
  25. Rosenthaler J. (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) +1”631
  26. Dettwiler N. (CIP Green Power) +1”659
  27. Ogden S. (Visiontrack Racing Team) +1’40”882

 

SportfaceTV

SportFace