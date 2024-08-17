Moto3, GP Austria: griglia di partenza e risultati qualifiche, pole position di Ortola

Ivan Ortola conquista la pole position nelle qualifiche di Moto3. La categoria è impegnata – assieme a MotoGP e Moto2 – nel Gran Premio d’Austria, undicesimo round del calendario 2024 in scena a Spielberg. Sull’asfalto del Red Bull Ring è il pilota della MSI a spuntarla sulla concorrenza, con Kelso e Veijer che completano la prima fila. Seconda fila invece per Holgado, Rueda e Alonso. Di seguito, ecco la griglia completa:
- Ortola I. (Mt Helmets MSI) 1:40.057
- Kelso J. (Boe Motorsports) +0”143
- Veijer C. (Husqvarna Intact GP) +0”159
- Holgado D. (Red Bull Ktm Tech 3) +0”202
- Rueda J. (red bull ktm ajo) +0”230
- Alonso D. (Gasgas Aspar Team) +0”281
- Bertelle M. (Snipers Team) +0”425
- Piqueras A. (Leopard Racing) +0”477
- Munoz D. (Boe Motorsports) +0”567
- Yamanaka R. (Mt Helmets MSI) +0”621
- Zurutuza X. (red bull ktm ajo) +0”724
- Fernandez A. (Leopard Racing) +0”730
- Suzuki T. (Husqvarna Intact GP) +0”870
- Nepa S. (MTA Team) +0”888
- Roulstone J. (Red Bull Ktm Tech 3) +0”905
- Lunetta L. (SIC58 Squadra Corse) +0”913
- Furusato T. (Honda Team Asia) +1”225
- Esteban J. (Gasgas Aspar Team) +1”694
- Carraro N. (MTA Team) +0”618
- Buasri T. (Honda Team Asia) +0”666
- Farioli F. (SIC58 Squadra Corse) +0”745
- Perez Selfa V. (red bull ktm ajo) +0”814
- Rossi R. (CIP Green Power) +0”901
- Almansa D. (Snipers Team) +1”210
- Rosenthaler J. (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) +1”631
- Dettwiler N. (CIP Green Power) +1”659
- Ogden S. (Visiontrack Racing Team) +1’40”882