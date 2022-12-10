Qatar 2022, Inghilterra-Francia 1-2, Sunak: “Kane e la squadra hanno dato tutto, testa alta”

Il primo ministro britannico, Rishi Sunak, ha twittato dopo la sconfitta dell’Inghilterra ai Mondiali di Qatar 2022 contro la Francia. Ecco le sue parole: “Harry e la nazionale hanno dato tutto, ma non è andata. Possono andare a testa alta stasera. In bocca al lupo alla Francia per il prossimo turno”.

Harry and the team gave it everything but it wasn’t to be. They can hold their heads high tonight.

Best of luck to France in the next round.

