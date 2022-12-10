menu

Mondiali Qatar 2022, Ultimi Articoli

Qatar 2022, Inghilterra-Francia 1-2, Sunak: “Kane e la squadra hanno dato tutto, testa alta”

di
1
Inghilterra Inghilterra - Foto LiveMedia/Jean Catuffe/DPPI

Il primo ministro britannico, Rishi Sunak, ha twittato dopo la sconfitta dell’Inghilterra ai Mondiali di Qatar 2022 contro la Francia. Ecco le sue parole: “Harry e la nazionale hanno dato tutto, ma non è andata. Possono andare a testa alta stasera. In bocca al lupo alla Francia per il prossimo turno”. 

0

Altri articoli che potrebbero piacerti

Mondiali Qatar 2022, Ultimi Articoli

Le parole di Bellingham

Mondiali Qatar 2022, Ultimi Articoli

Qatar Rabiot Francia.

Mondiali Qatar 2022, Ultimi Articoli

Le parole di Southgate