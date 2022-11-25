Inno Inghilterra: testo, parole e musica (VIDEO)

di Christian Poliseno 60

L’inno dell’Inghilterra è “God Save the King”. Sicuramente l’inno più famoso e riconoscibile al mondo, è anche uno dei più antichi al mondo. Non è infatti certa la sua realizzazione, ma la musica ed il testo sono stati pubblicati insieme già nel 1744, e per questo è facile intuire come il componimento possa essere fatto risalire al XVII-XVIII secolo. Tra le altre cose, è bene ricordare che lo stesso inno “cambia” a seconda di chi è al trono d’Inghilterra. Se infatti fino ad ora siamo sempre stati abituati a sentire God Save the Queen, con la scomparsa della Regina Elisabetta II e la conseguente ascesa al trono di Re Carlo III, il testo è adesso, per l’appunto, God Save the King.

Testo

God save our gracious King,

Long live our noble King,

God save the King!

Send him victorious,

Happy and glorious,

Long to reign over us,

God save the King!

O Lord our God arise,

Scatter our enemies,

And make them fall!

Confound their politics,

Frustrate their knavish tricks,

On Thee our hopes we fix,

God save us all!

Not in this land alone,

But be God’s mercies known,

From shore to shore!

Lord make the nations see,

That men should brothers be,

And form one family,

The wide world o’er.

From every latent foe,

From the assassins blow,

God save the King!

O’er his thine arm extend,

For Britain’s sake defend,

Our mother, prince, and friend,God save the King!

Thy choicest gifts in store,

On him be pleased to pour,

Long may he reign!

May he defend our laws,

And ever give us cause,

To sing with heart and voice,

God save the King!