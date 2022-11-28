FA Cup, sorteggiati i 32esimi: spiccano United-Everton e City-Chelsea
La Football Association britannica, ha sorteggiato i 32esimi di finale della FA Cup. Due le sfide top da segnalare: Manchester City-Chelsea e Manchester United-Everton. Di seguito l’elenco completo delle partite:
Preston North End-Huddersfield Town
Middlesbrough-Brighton and Hove Albion
Chesterfield-West Bromwich Albion
Manchester City-Chelsea
Charlton or Stockport-Walsall
Boreham Wood-Accrington Stanley
Tottenham-Portsmouth
Derby County-Barnsley
Norwich City-Blackburn Rovers
Cardiff City-Leeds United
Brentford-West Ham United
Bournemouth-Burnley
Coventry City-Wrexham
Aston Villa-Stevenage
Luton Town-Wigan Athletic
Oxford United-Arsenal
Fleetwood Town-QPR
Liverpool-Wolves
Grimsby Town-Burton Albion
Blackpool-Nottingham Forest
Dag and Red or Gillingham-Leicester City
Forest Green Rovers-Birmingham City
Bristol City-Swanser City
Hartlepool-Stoke City
Crystal Palace-Southampton
Millwall-Sheffield United
Shrewsbury-Sunderland
Sheffield Wednesday-Newcastle United
Manchester United-Everton
Reading-Watford
Ipswich-Rotherham
Hull City-Fulham