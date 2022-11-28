FA Cup, sorteggiati i 32esimi: spiccano United-Everton e City-Chelsea

La Football Association britannica, ha sorteggiato i 32esimi di finale della FA Cup. Due le sfide top da segnalare: Manchester City-Chelsea e Manchester United-Everton. Di seguito l’elenco completo delle partite:

Preston North End-Huddersfield Town

Middlesbrough-Brighton and Hove Albion

Chesterfield-West Bromwich Albion

Manchester City-Chelsea

Charlton or Stockport-Walsall

Boreham Wood-Accrington Stanley

Tottenham-Portsmouth

Derby County-Barnsley

Norwich City-Blackburn Rovers

Cardiff City-Leeds United

Brentford-West Ham United

Bournemouth-Burnley

Coventry City-Wrexham

Aston Villa-Stevenage

Luton Town-Wigan Athletic

Oxford United-Arsenal

Fleetwood Town-QPR

Liverpool-Wolves

Grimsby Town-Burton Albion

Blackpool-Nottingham Forest

Dag and Red or Gillingham-Leicester City

Forest Green Rovers-Birmingham City

Bristol City-Swanser City

Hartlepool-Stoke City

Crystal Palace-Southampton

Millwall-Sheffield United

Shrewsbury-Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday-Newcastle United

Manchester United-Everton

Reading-Watford

Ipswich-Rotherham

Hull City-Fulham