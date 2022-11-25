Inno Usa: testo, parole e musica (VIDEO)

di Sofia Cioli 30

The Star-Spangled Banner (La bandiera adorna di stelle) è l’inno ufficiale degli Stati Uniti d’America. Il brano, composto da John Stafford Smith nel settembre 1814 e arricchito con la poesia di Francis Scott Key nel 1931, parla della bandiera a stelle e strisce che sventolava su Fort McHenry la mattina del 14 settembre 1814 dopo una notte di bombardamenti da parte degli Inglesi. Di seguito il testo e il video.

Oh, say can you see, by the dawn’s early light,

What so proudly we hailed at the twilight’s last gleaming?

Whose broad stripes and bright stars, through the perilous fight,

O’er the ramparts we watched, were so gallantly streaming?

And the rockets’ red glare, the bombs bursting in air,

Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there.

O say, does that star-spangled banner yet wave

O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave?

On the shore dimly seen through the mists of the deep,

Where the foe’s haughty host in dread silence reposes,

What is that which the breeze, o’er the towering steep,

As it fitfully blows, half conceals, half discloses?

Now it catches the gleam of the morning’s first beam,

In full glory reflected now shines in the stream:

‘Tis the star-spangled banner! O long may it wave

O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.

And where is that band who so vauntingly swore

That the havoc of war and the battle’s confusion

A home and a country should leave us no more?

Their blood has washed out their foul footsteps’ pollution.

No refuge could save the hireling and slave

From the terror of flight, or the gloom of the grave:

And the star-spangled banner in triumph doth wave

O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.

Oh! thus be it ever when freemen shall stand

Between their loved homes and the war’s desolation!

Blest with vict’ry and peace, may the Heaven-rescued land

Praise the Power that hath made and preserved us a nation.

Then conquer we must, when our cause it is just,

And this be our motto: “In God is our Trust.”

And the star-spangled banner in triumph shall wave

O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave!