Inno Ghana: testo, parole e musica (VIDEO)

di Sofia Cioli 23

God Bless Our Homeland Ghana (Dio benedica la nostra patria, il Ghana) è l’inno nazionale del Ghana. Composto da Philip Gbeho, l’inno è diventato ufficiale nel 1957, dopo l’indipendenza del Paese. Il testo, modificato nel 1966 in seguito a un colpo di stato, richiama alla libertà e all’unità della Nazione. Di seguito il testo e il video dell’inno.

God bless our homeland Ghana,

And make our nation great and strong,

Bold to defend for ever,

The cause of Freedom and of Right.

Fill our hearts with true humility

Make us cherish fearless honesty,

And help us to resist oppressor’s rule

With all our will and might for evermore.

Hail to thy name, O Ghana,

To thee we make our solemn vow:

Steadfast to build together

A nation strong in Unity;

With our gifts of mind and strength of arm,

Whether night or day, in mist or storm,

In every need what’er the call may be,

To serve thee, Ghana, now and evermore.

Raise high the flag of Ghana

And one with Africa advance;

Black star of hope and honour,

To all who thirst for liberty;

Where the banner of Ghana freely flies,

May the way of freedom truly lie

Arise, arise, O sons of Ghanaland,

And under God march on for evermore.