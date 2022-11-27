Inno Canada: testo, parole e musica (VIDEO)

O Canada è l’inno nazionale del Canada. Adottato ufficialmente nel 1980, l’inno presenta due versioni, quella francese scritta da Adolphe-Basile Routhier nel 1880 e quella in lingua inglese scritta da Robert Stanley Weir nel 1908. La musica, invece, è stata composta dal famoso compositore Calixa Lavallee. Di seguito il testo della versione inglese e il video.

O Canada! Our home and native land!

True patriot love in all thy sons command.

With glowing hearts

We see thee rise,

The True North strong and free!

From far and wide, O Canada

We stand on guard for thee.

God keep our land, glorious and free!

O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.

O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.

O Canada! Where pines and maples grow,

Great prairies spread

And Lordly rivers flow.

How dear to us thy broad domain,

From East to Western Sea!

The land of hope for all who toil,

The True North strong and free!

God keep our land, glorious and free!

O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.

O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.

O Canada! Beneath thy shining skies,

May stalwart sons and gentle maidens rise,

To keep thee steadfast through the years

From East to Western Sea!

Our own beloved native land,

Our True North, strong and free!

God keep our land, glorious and free!

O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.

O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.

Ruler supreme, who hearest humble prayer,

Hold our dominion within thy loving care.

Help us to find, O God, in thee

A lasting rich reward.

As waiting for the better day,

We ever stand on guard.

God keep our land, glorious and free!

O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.

O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.